Features

The AutoCAD OEM software development platform includes features and improvements that can save time and add security, while you build custom AutoCAD-based software products. Learn more about AutoCAD OEM key features here.

Development Interfaces

The AutoCAD OEM platform supports the ObjectARX programming environment, Visual LISP, ActiveX, and standard AutoCAD tools for customizing menus, toolbars, and quick keys. See additional details here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about AutoCAD OEM CAD development software here.