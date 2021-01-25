Included with a Fusion 360 for personal use subscription, EAGLE free download is a limited version for hobbyists including two schematic sheets, two signal layers and an 80 cm2 (12.4in2) board area.
Included with a Fusion 360 for personal use subscription, EAGLE free download is a limited version for hobbyists including two schematic sheets, two signal layers and an 80 cm2 (12.4in2) board area.
Choose your operating system:
Did you know you can get more sheets, layers and a larger board area? Unlock professional power for your electronics designs.