MOVING FROM 2D TO 3D, TITAN ENGINEERING & AUTOMATION LIMITED (TEAL) PROVIDES WORLD-CLASS TURNKEY ASSEMBLY AND TESTING SOLUTIONS TO VARIOUS INDUSTRY SEGMENTS





One of the leading automation companies in India, Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) delivers end-to-end engineering solutions, right from ‘conceptualization’ to ‘commissioning’ of the systems and exports to more than 17 countries and 100+ customers globally. Dedicated to high precision component manufacturing, automation and designing, TEAL also caters to global markets by offering world class assembly and testing solutions to various industry segments like Transportation/Automotive, Energy, Electronics, Life Sciences and CPG.

With the help of Autodesk Inventor, TEAL is able to make design a clear differentiator in solving complex and challenging problems for its customers. Addressing the entire value chain from design and collaboration, to visualisation and modelling, TEAL’s move towards design automation is laid with more efficiency and better outcomes making it the company of choice for automation solutions across the globe.

"Today we(TEAL) have built more than 60 stations, close to 8000 elements including pneumatic, electrical panels, robots, and many other automated products, So many products have to be integrated, visualised, and at the end of the day you have to meet safety standards, ergonomics, workability, automation intent, and the throughput time of the line. So, conceiving that, without Autodesk Inventor is almost impossible. This is one of the best tools that we are using, and we are almost completely into 3D models, including panel wiring, field wiring, machine aesthetics, all using Inventor."

—Venkatesan M, Business Head - Automation Solutions, Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd.