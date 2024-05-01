L&T Construction is India's largest construction organization and ranked among the world's top contractors. It offers EPC solutions to execute large industrial and infrastructure projects from concept to commissioning on a turnkey basis with single-source responsibility. One of the largest verticals within L&T is the Buildings and Factories business, which has built some of the most iconic structures in the country.

One of the mega-projects undertaken by L&T Construction was the redevelopment of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Spread across 44 acres of land, the project was complex and presented many challenges. Using Autodesk solutions, L&T Construction achieved seamless multi-location collaboration, easy approvals from customer, and 50% reduction in time.