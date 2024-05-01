Customer Stories

L&T CONSTRUCTION

The BIM Advantage: Redevelopment of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack

Customer STORY

Share this story:

Video courtesy of [credit].

L&T Construction is India's largest construction organization and ranked among the world's top contractors. It offers EPC solutions to execute large industrial and infrastructure projects from concept to commissioning on a turnkey basis with single-source responsibility. One of the largest verticals within L&T is the Buildings and Factories business, which has built some of the most iconic structures in the country. 

One of the mega-projects undertaken by L&T Construction was the redevelopment of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Spread across 44 acres of land, the project was complex and presented many challenges. Using Autodesk solutions, L&T Construction achieved seamless multi-location collaboration, easy approvals from customer, and 50% reduction in time. 

Watch video (6:04 min.)

See related products

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more