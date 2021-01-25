The Autodesk Affiliate Program allows you to earn money by placing links to our products on your website. Visitors can purchase our products on the Autodesk site through these links and we pay you a commission for the sale.
We have partnered with CJ Affiliate to manage our affiliate program. Please apply here: CJ Affiliate. Once your application is reviewed and approved, you will receive an email with your membership information and instructions on how to get started.
Applying and joining the Autodesk Affiliate Program is free and there is no minimum sale requirement.
CJ Affiliate is one of the top affiliate advertiser networks worldwide. The company manages tracking, reporting and commission payout for our affiliates.
Yes. You know your customers, their needs, and their shopping behavior better than we do. Once your application is approved, you have the flexibility to place the Autodesk links anywhere on your site and blogs. Optimal placement is crucial to help you maximize click-through rates and sales resulting in more referral fees to you.
Note: You may only use text links, logos, banners, and product images provided to you through CJ Affiliate.
We offer a selection of standard and promotional banners that feature current offers for most of the software products that are sold through our site. Promotional banners update automatically; you just copy and paste the code from CJ Affiliate. We can also create custom banners upon request.
Yes. We accept and review applications from many countries and you can have more than one website to promote our products. To streamline the process, you get one affiliate account with all your sites.
Yes, please share your promotional methods with us when you apply (social media, email, etc.)
Affiliates can sell AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Inventor, Civil 3D, 3ds Max, Maya, Mudbox, and more.
No. You only earn commission on the net price of the product after discounts are applied and not on the tax and shipping cost.
The CJ Affiliate website is a great resource for answers to many of your questions.
To learn about new program features and get up-to-date performance reporting, log into your publisher account. If you can't find the answer to your questions, you can email us at: affiliate.team@autodesk.com
Direct technical issues and questions to CJ Affiliate using the "Contact Us" tool in the CJ interface.
Watch the tutorials below to give you a high-level understanding of the platform and tools.
Learn the commonly used terms in the CJ Network.
See a basic overview of the reports available in your account.
Learn about different tools to save time.
Learn how to grab links from your account.
Learn how to use the Deep Link Generator.
Learn how to receive support from CJ.
Login to your CJ Affiliate account to get started.
Need more help? Ask the CJ Support Team.
Do you need additional assets, product information, or do you have questions on how to promote Autodesk?
Do you have questions about the Affiliate Network or your account?