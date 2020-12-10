Genuine

You have a non-genuine copy of Civil 3D

Our Autodesk Genuine Service test results indicate that the serial number you are using is not valid. Access a genuine release of Civil 3D® now, or call us for assistance.

How did this happen?

It’s easy to unknowingly buy or use non-genuine software, which can lead to exposure to malware, data breaches, noncompliance, and other risks. Unauthorized sellers often sell non-genuine software at deep discounts, on auction sites, or bundle them with computer hardware.

What do I get when I subscribe to genuine Civil 3D?

With a subscription, you get the most flexible, cost-effective way to access the tools you need for efficient design and construction documentation of your infrastructure projects.

  • Continuous software updates ensure you have access to the latest tools for bridge design, road rehabilitation, roundabout and rail design, improved interoperability with Revit and InfraWorks, and more.

  • Take advantage of advanced point cloud functionality and delve into scan-to-BIM, virtual reality, and other workflows to enhance your design process even further.

  • Get the help you need when you need it—by phone, online chat, email, or remote desktop assistance to resolve your technical issues more quickly.

Protect yourself from malware

Non-genuine software may pose risks to your computer or data.

Need more help? We’re here to help you through it, step by step.

