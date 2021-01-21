The latest release of Revit LT™ architectural software improves interoperability and productivity while delivering on many user-requested enhancements.
Share files easily with export and batch export of Revit LT views and sheets to 2D PDF files with user-defined naming rules.
Connect form making to documentation with improved Revit interoperability with Rhino.
Model and modify wall profiles more quickly and with greater control for sloped and tapered walls.