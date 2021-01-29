What is BIM?

Both CAD and BIM processes are used to capture and communicate the design and construction intent of an AEC project using a drawing representation, helping stakeholders understand what needs to be built, and how. BIM enables design and construction teams to leverage their technology investment to do much more. The BIM process supports creation and management of information across the lifecycle of an AEC project by federating all multi-disciplinary design and construction documentation into a common dataset. Since that data can be accessed in multiple representations, from 2D to 3D to tables, the information is far more accessible and connected than the disparate data sources associated with traditional CAD approaches.