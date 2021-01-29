Helius PFA Helius PFA
Overview

Helius PFA is no longer available

As of February 7, 2022, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Helius PFA. One-year subscription renewal is available until April 30, 2022. 

Continued support for Helius PFA

As a subscriber, you can continue to use Helius PFA, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.

If you purchased a perpetual license, you can continue to use your current version of Helius PFA indefinitely.

If you currently access Helius PFA through your Autodesk Moldflow Insight Ultimate subscription, you can continue to use your software while your subscription is active. Helius PFA releases and updates may be limited.

Helius PFA support

Contact support

Consider moving to Moldflow Insight Ultimate

Moldflow Insight Ultimate is a plastic injection molding simulation tool. An active subscription to Moldflow Insight Ultimate includes an entitlement to Helius PFA to support post-processing finite element analysis workflows.

