As a subscriber, you can continue to use Helius PFA, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.

If you purchased a perpetual license, you can continue to use your current version of Helius PFA indefinitely.

If you currently access Helius PFA through your Autodesk Moldflow Insight Ultimate subscription, you can continue to use your software while your subscription is active. Helius PFA releases and updates may be limited.

Helius PFA support

