Pressure Products improves quality and efficiency with PLM

Rania deLeon of Mina Methods shares how using Autodesk cloud PLM has changed the way medical device manufacturer, Pressure Products, approaches compliance and quality management.

Pressure Products offers a complete line of vascular access and lead delivery systems and accessories, as well as medical devices for femoral and pacemaker pocket hemostasis.



Medical device manufacturers are heavily regulated. They need to adhere to ISO standards, FDA regulations, and EU medical device regulations. Using Autodesk cloud PLM helps Pressure Products stay organized and keep up with those regulations.



“Cloud PLM has changed the way we think about compliance. No longer is quality siloed. You have R&D, manufacturing, all working together… Cloud PLM has helped us with our productivity because we’ve automated all of our processes so each employee is getting more time back and is able to spend that time elsewhere rather than worrying about compliance or processes.”

