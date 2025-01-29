Founded more than 100 years ago, Geismar is a global reference in the railway industry, delivering solutions for the construction, maintenance, and renovation of railway infrastructure.

With a presence in 130 countries, six state-of-the-art R&D centers, and five factories located across Europe and the United States, the company meets the specific needs of each region while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance for its products. "Our know-how is based on an in-depth knowledge of railway systems, which we tailor to the regional specifics of our customers all over the world", explains Jean-Philippe Antoine, Head of Industrial Performance at Geismar.

Geismar offers a broad range of machines, from portable equipment to impressive multifunctional rail vehicles, designed to tackle the diverse challenges of the railway sector, operating at all levels from product to process and supporting the complex management of large-scale industrial projects.