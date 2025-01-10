Automatic Systems increases design to manufacture collaboration with PLM

Automatic Systems, Inc. is a world-class leader in providing turnkey solutions through the design, build, installation, and testing of conveyor systems and automation throughout airport baggage and automotive manufacturing environments.

A key challenge that led Automatic Systems to using Autodesk cloud PLM was the need to properly document change and have the correct information in the correct location at all times.

Mike Wohletz, CAD Manager at Automatic Systems, shares how using Autodesk cloud PLM has improved change management and communication across the organization.

“Cloud PLM has improved our processes related to documenting changes, knowing that we have the correct information or the reason why we made changes…so we don’t repeat mistakes in the future. Cloud PLM is helping increase communication between all departments, bringing operations and manufacturing into the design process...”

Learn more about Autodesk PLM.