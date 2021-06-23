Per successful recommendation*

Description** Reward for you Reward for your friend Fusion 360 annual subscription Now included $35 $15 AutoCAD annual & multi-year subscription $175 $75 AutoCAD LT annual & multi-year subscription $35 $15 Maya annual annual & multi-year subscription $140 $60 Maya LT annual & multi-year subscription $35 $15 3ds Max annual & multi-year subscription $140 $60 Revit LT Suite annual & multi-year subscription $35 $15 Architecture, Engineering & Construction collection $175 $75 Product Design & Manufacturing collection $175 $75 Media & Entertainment collection $175 $75 All other eligible Autodesk products*** $35 $15

*Rewards are given only for purchases of annual & multi-year subscriptions. Monthly subscriptions are excluded from the referral program.

**Rewards are given per order and not per product subscription purchase. The use of additional vouchers may lead to a reduction or even a rejection of the reward.

***For a full list of eligible products, click here.

Autodesk Referral Program Terms & Conditions