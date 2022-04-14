Design Academy Retirement FAQ

No personal or user data will transfer from Design Academy to the Learning and Certification site, but up-to-date course content will move. More specifically, there are a few different types of data, here is what will happen to it:

Learner Course/Progress Data:

Learner data from Design Academy will not transfer over to the Learning and Certification site. When Design Academy is shut down on June 30th, the data will be removed and will no longer be available in any form. The data will then be permanently deleted from all Design Academy servers. It's important for you to save any data or information you'd like to keep prior to the June 30th, 2022 Design Academy retirement date. If you would like to keep a record of the courses you've completed, make sure to download course completion certificates from your Design Academy profile page or from the individual course pages that you've completed 100%.

Groups Data:

Data from Design Academy groups is currently not available and will be permanently deleted within 30 days after the retirement of Design Academy on June 30th, 2022.

Portfolio Data:

Portfolio data will be deleted shortly after the Design Academy retirement date, so be sure to download any portfolio items prior to June 30, 2022. This can be accessed from your Design Academy profile page.

Learning content and courses: Up-to-date learning content and courses from Design Academy have been recreated on the Learning and Certification site and you can use the search or browse functions to find them there. Out-of-date courses and content from Design Academy will be retired permanently.

