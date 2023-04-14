Yüksel Proje, which has become a strong player abroad with its success in mega projects, is among the leading companies of the industry in Turkey with its digital transformation.

Yüksel Proje R&D team's highest level of expertise in the use of Autodesk AEC Collection, which includes the BIM (Building Information Modeling) toolkit, enables the organization to make a significant difference in the projects it undertakes. The company, which can reflect its engineering and consultancy knowledge to the BIM infrastructure, can achieve high efficiency targets even in the most complex projects.

“As we continue to introduce the power of Turkish engineering to the world, we are proud of the level of excellence we have achieved in the use of BIM. In Turkey, we see it as our duty to set standards for the industry. As a company specializing in BIM projects, we are happy to be accompanied by Autodesk in our journey.”

- İdil Pora, Yüksel Proje Board Member and Istanbul Regional Manager