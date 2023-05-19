Positioned among the largest exporters of its industry in Türkiye, Yüksel Proje provides engineering, design and construction management services in more than 30 countries. According to ENR News Record’s data, Yüksel Proje, with a 1,000+ strong team, and various national and international offices and construction sites, continues to climb the ranks among the top 225 international design firms every year.

Yüksel Proje, which registered the first R&D Center in its industry in 2017 and elevated its innovative projects, utilizes the most suitable technologies for its global goals. Yüksel Proje uses Autodesk AEC, an Architecture, Engineering and Construction Solution Package which includes the integrated BIM (Building Information Modeling) toolset, and Autodesk ACC, which is a cloud solution.