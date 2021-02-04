Weedingtech designs and manufactures award winning state-of- the-art delivery systems and the world’s leading method of herbicide-free weed, moss and algae control; Foamstream. Their machines also offer additional functionality for street cleaning and gum and graffiti removal. They were looking for a method to manage their supply chain, increase communication, and to continue improving their customer service. Fusion Manage has given them a central repository and approval system for managing customer issue reports.