With its distinctive combination of high speeds, intense acceleration, and rollercoaster aerial acrobatics, drone racing is a fast-growing sport among hobbyists and professionals alike.

Unlike conventional drones that are used for surveillance or photography, racing drones are designed to reach speeds up to 100 miles per hour, pull up to 20G loads, and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in half a second. Achieving all of these objectives requires designs that are extremely light yet stiff enough to withstand applied loads and crash landings.

VOLVE is a design and engineering startup aiming to solve these challenges with a proprietary approach to artificial intelligence (AI) together with generative design tools from Autodesk Fusion 360. The company is the brainchild of University College London alumnus Arkadiy Serezhkin and PhD candidate Ismail Ahmad, who pioneered their idea together at an international Unmanned Aerial Systems Challenge in 2018 and have been refining their innovative technique ever since.