Carla Herrero, mechanical engineering student at University College London, took the lead to design the uprights for a Formula 1 student car project at the school’s MechSpace facility. Uprights are a critical, structural component that transfer wheel loads to the suspension system. Generative design in Fusion 360 provided Herrero with an optimum solution for a design that is strong yet lightweight.

“The experience that I've gained here doing all these projects has facilitated going into industry with Mercedes Formula 1,” Herrero says. “I'll now be going on to work with them indefinitely.”

See Herrero share her insights during an Autodesk University 2023 panel discussion covering how today's educators are reimagining engineering education for the future of work.