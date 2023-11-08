Hundreds of engineers, architects and designers at Tekfen Engineering are divided into teams specialized in different construction fields. One of these teams is the Metro Projects Group at the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.

Aytan Ediz, Director of Infrastructure and Transport Projects, states that the metro projects designed for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality by Tekfen Engineering are carried out by the Metro Projects Group, which consists of engineers and architects experienced in Building Information Modeling (BIM) applications and familiar with the LOD 400 standards required by the Municipality. Emphasizing that they have 40 years of engineering experience in the construction industry, Ediz says: “Metro projects are the most challenging and complex of rail system projects. In order to complete the construction process successfully, it is essential to detect and solve all problems on a digital twin created with the BIM approach in the early stages,” pointing out the significance of the task undertaken by the Metro Projects Group.