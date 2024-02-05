Technical University (TU) Berlin helps students prepare for Industry 4.0 and societal impact by providing in-depth, hands-on learning and product development projects using Autodesk Fusion. They learn how products are developed from an idea to a digital model and production, including 3D printing and CNC machining. Every semester, the TU students design products for the real world, and in this video a student team manufactures a bike for a person with a leg muscle disability.

“Fusion is not just a new tool, but rather part of a new engineering approach, a game changer,” says Rainer Stark, professor, Technical University Berlin.

Get free educational access to Fusion software, learning content, and other resources.