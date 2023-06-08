Streamwood high school

“Students I have right now are some of the best I've ever seen,” Erbach says. “I currently have the only student who's ever taken on the SkillsUSA 5-axis CNC challenge, and he did so using Fusion 360. Some of the students in my room have more hours on a 5-axis machine than I do.”

For example, one of Erbach’s students, Nathan Padgett, wants to pursue a career as a machinist after high school. “Fusion 360 has opened my eyes to a new way of manufacturing,” he says. “It lets me use my creativity to make anything I want, and it also lets me use my engineering skills to pursue that. I thought I would have to take a super-long class for it, but come to find out that it’s actually very easy to use for a new person.”