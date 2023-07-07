Using Autodesk’s AEC Collection tools has made a single platform for modeling and managing the different disciplines available to all teams involved in the design of the new Vetropack plant. Collaboration between multiple people working simultaneously on different areas of the project is a new approach to design. And that’s not all. A substantial part of the model was developed remotely during the toughest period of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Remotely managing such a large amount of modeling for such an extensive site from multiple domestic locations would have been very complicated – if not impossible – during the lockdown, without a single data exchange environment such as Revit,” says Mr. Beneventano.

But, even under normal conditions, even the largest components of a project can change if requested by the customer. “Some changes to the architectural model involved plant distribution and adaptation of structural choices,” continues Mr. Beneventano. “Using software such as Revit, which provides a single and shared platform, allows us to make comparisons in real time and provide responses quickly.”

There are also benefits in terms of sustainability. “Having a model that is shared between the various disciplines makes it possible to streamline systems, thus avoiding oversizing the components connected to them and providing both economic and energy savings,” says Ms. Crivelli. A separate article talks about using Revit to calculate the metric estimate of materials and the time savings that digitization of a process like this entails. “Several variations have been made during the two and a half years we have been working on the Vetropack project,” says Mr. Beneventano. “Revit has enabled us to keep our contractor and the end customer constantly updated on costs and quantities.”