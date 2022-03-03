RAAMI ARCHITECTS

The second big change from using BIM Collaborate Pro was a much easier way of working together with different parties. All firms within the Bothnia High 5 Alliance had decided to use the software in the project. Max Levander, BIM coordinator of the alliance, explains, “One key consideration was that the BIM model should be accessible by people who don’t have BIM design software (e.g., hospital administrators). In an alliance, everyone needs to have access to the same information. We wanted the model to be the single source of truth, the backbone of discussions and decisions. It is only possible if everyone has access to the model.”

“Using BIM Collaborate Pro is a much faster way to collaborate and helps everyone visualize the space, and avoid mistakes,” says Kaisa Härkönen, project architect at Raami. Härkönen and her colleagues can now work together with other specialists as one team, even though they are based in different locations and belong to different companies. “We link all the models together,” explains Härkönen, “and other designers and specialists use our model as a reference. If the electrical engineer checks for lights, he can see where the walls and ceilings are and see the latest status in close to real time. If we make changes, they see it, and the same goes for us. If the designers put some equipment in the room, we can see how to place the furniture. Especially in hospital projects, it’s all about cooperation. The rules are so rigid and technical; it’s like a puzzle. It is a lot easier to solve the puzzle if you have up-to-date models linked together,” says Härkönen.