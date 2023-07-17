Such solutions are possible thanks to Building Information Modeling (BIM). BIM is a digital process that optimizes the life cycle of a construction project from initial design through construction to the operation and maintenance phase. All information relevant to planning is bundled; construction thus becomes more efficient and cost-effective. Before embarking on the digital transformation, PohlCon reviewed the current state of its three brands and gradually introduced an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system at an early stage - at that time, the three brands under PohlCon were still independent companies. Since then, the ERP system has been at the heart of the new way of working.

The Autodesk Collections for architecture and for manufacturing can thus be seamlessly connected and enable a tight collaboration on an individually customized interface. Data silos are a thing of the past, because consistent data are used for all planning. Dennis Neumann-Börtz: "In the past, we used to exchange information by fax and e-mail. Today, we use BIMplatforms: All information can be accessed at any time and can be used easily by all project participants." Not only has the type of data exchange changed since then, but the communication channels are new as well.