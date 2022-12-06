There are 2 billion people without access to a reliable source of energy. Okra Solar is on a journey to eradicate to eradicate energy poverty and bring power to the people.

Okra Solar’s cutting-edge technology and solar home kits are bringing electricity to the world’s most remote communities, providing energy for 7,000 people in Haiti, Cambodia, Nigeria, and the Philippines. In a recent project in Omolege, Nigeria, Okra Solar’s mesh grids are powering 100 homes and the primary healthcare facility which now has fans and lighting. But that’s just the start. The company plans to have two million people connected to clean, affordable power by 2025. Okra Solar is making a better world…and electrifying the world, one household at a time.