Innovator of the Year

Innovators are visionaries. They’re change-makers. They’re disruptors. And that perfectly describes Pix Moving, a start-up company focused on the next generation of smart vehicle production.

With Autodesk Fusion 360, Pix Moving is using AI-powered generative design to reimagine the future of urban transport with an autonomous smart vehicle that can be mass customized on demand, quickly…and more sustainably. Pixbot is the first open-source, autonomous vehicle in the world. It’s a modular, self-moving space that can deliver goods or services throughout a city. Each one can be configured to fit a customer’s unique needs: self-driving hotels, karaoke bars on wheels, mobile vending machines. Nothing is outside the realm of possibility when it comes to Pix Moving’s innovative, autonomous vehicles.