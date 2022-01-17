How industry and academia work together to improve students’ skillsets

Pasadena City College (PCC) partnered with local manufacturer Lawrence Equipment to develop a course that helps students earn relevant and valuable skills. Lawrence Equipment demonstrated how Fusion 360 helps them thrive in the market today while aligning with the future of manufacturing. By implementing the suggested changes, students at PCC spend less time learning software and more time on the machines incorporating those important machining skills. As a result, Lawrence Equipment hires from a steady pool of highly qualified PCC graduates.