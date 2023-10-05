High school student Anthony Cercone and his teacher Bill Rakonczay were seated in Atlanta’s massive Georgia World Congress Center anxiously awaiting the results of the SkillsUSA competition. It’s the pinnacle event for career and technical education with more than 6,000 state champions from across the country going head-to-head in 115 competitions.

Cercone was competing in the CNC 3-axis milling category. He felt confident in his performance and hoped to make it into the top 10. After a long wait, the announcement for the winners of the manufacturing categories finally began. He was called to the stage for the top three.

“After the bronze and silver medals were given out, I kept clapping and then the math hit me,” Cercone says. “I realized that I had won the gold medal, and I was the national champion.”