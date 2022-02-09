OPENBOOK Architecture is a Portuguese provider employing more than 45 professionals including architects, designers, and project managers. The company, based in Lisbon and Sao Paulo, seeks to address its projects in Europe, Africa, and South America by offering integrated solutions through BIM methodology.

OPENBOOK started using BIM in its projects in 2007, which led US to minimize design errors and improve synchronization between the different teams involved in the project. Although it is not one of the most widely used methodologies in Portugal, OPENBOOK is committed to the use of BIM to be one of the pioneering companies in the construction sector in Portugal.