Nox Innovations' distinctive process and BIM-centric workflow have their origins in the persistent challenges posed by labor and skilled workforce shortages, which have long plagued the construction sector. By adopting and integrating Autodesk AEC Collection, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Navisworks Manage, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, and the MEP toolset included with Autodesk AutoCAD, they could build an entirely new business model and reprioritize labor needs that easily cascade to all their projects.

Nox Innovations has helped mitigate the skilled labor shortage for their business, thanks to the simplified installation and their innovative design-fabrication-field process. But this can only happen with modeling in BIM—which can also be difficult to find qualified employees to do.

Since Nox Innovations is fully integrated with Autodesk solutions across their entire business, Anderson turned to the source of Autodesk truth: Autodesk University. It was there he first started to formulate the idea to build and scale a program to combat their talent shortage.

"I went to Autodesk University quite a few times and took classes there on creating training," Anderson says. “It sparked the thought that we needed to create our own."