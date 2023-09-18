As a large four-propeller drone lifted Luis Luna’s microgravity drop vehicle rocket prototype about 500 meters into the air, the mechanical engineering student waited for the moment of truth. Then the prototype detached from the drone. Four seconds later, its parachute deployed and made a smooth landing in the grass of the Florida Polytechnic University where the drop tests were held.

It was the culmination of months of designing many rocket prototype iterations as well as simulation tests for Luna. He took on the challenge of participating in the NASA Florida Space Grant Consortium (FSGC)-sponsored Microgravity Competition as an extracurricular activity and used the Miami Dade College maker’s club lab to design two rocket prototypes. Along the way, he would find some most helpful assistance from Autodesk Fusion 360’s generative design capabilities and Renishaw’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems.