Maxwell Innovations

Maxwell Innovation, the first start-up member of VFS and Dronecode Foundation from Turkey, is a start-up established by young engineers to develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). They have dreams of designing UAVs that will carry out research in the solar system.

Fusion 360 provides Maxwell with an innovative vision for design and product development that goes beyond traditional methods. The last Manta Ray model UAV, successfully designed by the Maxwell team on Fusion 360, is being used in research projects in Antarctica. Maxwell also relies on Fusion 360 for its drone-taxi project.