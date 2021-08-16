Max Fordham is an engineering firm with 175 engineers and over 220 staff spread out across five offices in the UK. Engineers work on a variety of projects, including high-profile buildings across all sectors. Launched in 1966, the firm started out designing MEP systems by hand, with pencils, pens, paper and drawing boards. Then in the 1980s, with the advent of the personal computer, the firm moved to computer assisted design with AutoCAD.

Six years ago, looking to digitize their processes, Max Fordham decided to transition fully from 2D AutoCAD-based designs to 3D project delivery using Revit. At this time, they saw an increase in the number of client requests for design work to be delivered using 3D models and in accordance with the UK building information modeling (BIM) standards.