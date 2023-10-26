Loughborough University student takes a bold approach to sustainable design

Oscar Oweson, product design student at Loughborough University, is using Fusion 360 to design consumer products for repair instead of disposal. His goal is to create product designs that can be repaired and last for decades—not just thrown away in a few years.

With Fusion 360, Oweson was able to bring his vision to life with a recent student project. “Everything from manufacturing to the electronics to analysis…[Fusion 360] has the whole breadth of the tool set I've needed,” he says.

Get free educational access to Fusion 360 software, learning content, and other resources.