At Llandrillo Menai College, students are using Fusion 360’s collaborative and accessible features to create unique projects and designs. With Autodesk, educators are also preparing students to fulfill manufacturing skills needed locally.

“We work quite closely with the industry to see how their projects are changing, how their demands are changing, and what can we transfer to our lessons to improve their education and prepare them for the world of work,” says Iwan Roberts, engineering lecturer, Llandrillo Menai College.

