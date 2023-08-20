KALYON INSAAT

To match its amorphous design, each panel of the Ziraat Towers facades is almost a separate structure. Project’s BIM Manager Belgin Kafali Caliskan says, “The Dynamo codes make our lives easier, especially in amorphous structures such as this, and not only in the design stage but in actual manufacture.”

Design and Project Coordination Manager Architect Burak Tolga adds this information: “The production of 9,420 panels and 18,840 frames of glass of different measurements was only made possible through the meticulous detailing of modeling. With Autodesk Docs, the project could be transmitted to all the stakeholders simultaneously so that everyone could immediately access the correct data. This way, we were able to prevent the kinds of information and document pollution that could arise from such a big project. The projects of all the disciplines were transmitted from the 3D Revit model, including to sub-contractors, and turned into ShopDrawings that could not be interfered with on CAD. Because of the form of the building and the interior details, it was necessary to re-enter all the parametric data according to the manufacturing data. This is why the Dynamo codes were written and the manufacturing models were re-created, including those of the facades.”