The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) has embarked on numerous groundbreaking initiatives to transform Istanbul into a livable city by 2050, where urban services and facilities are provided with high quality and equitable spatial distribution. One of these initiatives is BIMİST, which was developed by the IMM Department of Housing and Urban Development in collaboration with Autodesk BIM applications. Its objective is to digitalize the processes of building permit issuance and approval.

“Robust construction is currently the top item in our agenda for Istanbul. Urban development is at the heart of our goal to transform Istanbul into a livable city,” says Gürkan Akgün, Head of the Department of Reconstruction and Urbanization, and emphasizes the need to go digital to address the city's construction-related problems by creating a digital twin of the city with all its layers of infrastructure and superstructure. Akgün adds, “Creating a digital twin of the city with all its layers offers us a very powerful tool for healthy construction. We consider the BIMİST project to be a key step in the lead-up to city-wide digitalization.