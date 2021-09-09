The need for content is getting more pressing and diverse every day but INDG believe that it’s the combination of technology and artistry that can fulfil that need. INDG digitise products and automatically drive content from those products, like images, videos, interactive, with the ultimate goal of making every product playable.

Using 3ds Max, in collaboration with INDG’s own software, GRIP, provides flexibility and ways to automate the production pipeline. This allows INDG to render thousands of images within months, while maintaining the high quality of their artistic work.