IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON ROCKETRY

ICLR is always testing, prototyping, and iterating to improve rockets or design a new one. With Fusion 360, the group is finding new ways to make their mission come true for a rocket that reaches space. ICLR is split into different sub teams, including airframe and recovery; electronics and payload; systems and integration; propulsion and altitude record. Each member of these various teams must work together efficiently and across disciplines.

“Fusion 360 allows us to operate like modern engineers…all developing different designs with different requirements into one big assembly,” says Kiran de Silva, student, Imperial College London.