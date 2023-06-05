Real-time collaboration key to New Zealand’s first dual hotel completion

The project teams were charged with a unique, multi-layered design brief, required for such a complex project.

“There was multifaceted planning required for the voco-HIE hotel, which is not typical for stacked hotels. This was a unique project. As you progress up the building, you’re effectively dealing with two different designs – one for voco, and one for HIE,” said Ignite Sector Lead Audrey de Filippis.

This complex planning required a high level of collaboration across teams, including SJB and Ignite, who worked together on models in short timeframes, along with the contractors ICON.

With everyone working remotely due to COVID travel restrictions, cloud collaboration was the only option across multiple teams.

Fortunately, prior to the project’s inception, Ignite had already invested in Autodesk solutions, so were able to mobilize and work efficiently within the short timeframes required despite the pandemic’s challenges.

