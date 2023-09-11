For Gabriella Hussey’s year-end project at the University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art, she designed a handheld device to speed up the efficiency of coral planting during reef restoration. The existing process to replant coral was time consuming, labor intensive, and expensive. Using Fusion 360, Hussey was able to design, engineer, and prototype a tool to optimize that process.

Fusion 360 enabled her to model various components of her product, test them using finite element analysis, and prototype them with 3D printing. She was able to smoothly transition between the modeling and simulation workspaces in the software.

