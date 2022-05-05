Once the process has acquired real usage data, it needs powerful generative design algorithms to create iterations of the best part for the job. Sebastian Flügel, Project Leader at EDAG Group, explains. “Having real usage data means our engineers can calculate the specific requirements for, for example, the wheel mount. The big change [from the old process] is that generative design creates the geometry automatically, and with Autodesk Fusion 360 we can automatically recalculate these products, and we can create new solutions based on the changed conditions.”

Generative design, a core component of the closed-loop model, calculates the most optimum part design quickly, saving time, producing a design with only the necessary material to support the structure with little or no excess material. This creates lighter parts with no reduction in performance, less material and carbon, and a more sustainable product.

So often in the traditional engineering-and-make businesses, the customer is given something close to their ideal product, but compromises on cost or durability or weight must be made for the process to be economically viable. Giving customers feedback data from CityBot’s actual usage and showing how the closed-loop technology is harnessed to optimize and change the design, means customers are getting the closest to the perfect product for their application.