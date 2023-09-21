According to KickStart, more than 80% of those living in poverty in Africa are smallholder farmers—and they all rely on the same weather and growing season. Prices plunge when a deluge of crops hits the market at the same time, propelling a cycle of persisting poverty. KickStart helps subsistence farmers to “make their own rain” by designing and promoting climate-smart irrigation technologies to lift them out of poverty and produce crops year-round.

KickStart, an alum of the Autodesk Foundation’s Health & Resilience portfolio, is working on the debut of a smart, IoT-based solar-powered pump. Solar pumps provide a few different advantages, including reliability, low cost, and the ability for use across all seasons to increase crop yields. KickStart needed a way to upskill its design team with new electronics knowledge.