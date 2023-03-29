D3 Technologies
D3 Technologies is a consulting company that partners with manufacturers to design better products and get to market faster by leveraging best-in-class engineering, design, process automation, and data management technologies.
Michael Pares speaks to D3’s integrations.
D3 developers kept tackling the same issues for customers. Automate time-consuming tasks in Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain. Autodesk’s PLM is a powerful process management tool. It’s even more powerful when customized.
Customers were asking D3 for faster workflows for sharing data, creating notifications, and running scripts. These processes are often executed one by one. Attach a single file to one item at a time, for instance. And a customer’s frustration peaks when a data-heavy activity times out before completion.
D3 automated these tasks by starting the coding process from scratch each time. Its developers needed a scalable solution to speed up programming and to share with customers.
D3 created ForgeFlow, a suite of pre-built integrations for Fusion 360 Manage with Upchain. D3 uses Autodesk’s Data Management API to extract granular data from the PLM and offload heavy-duty processing to the cloud. They also use the Authentication API for secure access and the Webhooks API for notifications. ForgeFlow is a tool for power users and Admins primarily. There is a low code/no code component, as well as bulk data processing tools, so it is most appropriate for those user personas at this time.
Working in the ForgeFlow interface, admins can access views, items, and scripts. This more robust access, powered by the cloud, allows users to run processes simultaneously. Processes such as:
Together, these administration tools increase the value of the PLM, making it easier to customize to each customer’s specific business needs. D3 sees a future where manufacturing and the built environment become more tightly integrated. With that, its developers plan to extend ForgeFlow to serve architecture, engineering, and construction teams.
“Autodesk’s cloud-based APIs offer so much value, but you need programming expertise to unlock their potential. ForgeFlow is how we make those tools scalable and plug-and-play, rather than designing bespoke solutions for every customer.”
—Michael Pares, Manager of Enterprise Services, D3 Technologies
