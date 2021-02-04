Customer Stories

Chamberlin & Hill Castings

PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT

Chamberlin & Hill is the light castings division of Chamberlin plc, specializing in castings up to approximately 40kg, often with complex shapes and fine tolerances requiring highly skilled manufacturing methods–predominantly supplied to the automotive industry. Fusion Manage has been implemented across departments to manage processes such as sales inquiries and engineering changes, which has helped reduce the number of administrative workflows and mistakes made.

