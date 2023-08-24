Take the Marenge suspended trail bridge for example. It’s a steel suspension bridge located near the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda and now connects a community of more than 3,000 residents from the Nduba Sector.

The former bridge was made of timber and washed away annually when the river flooded. Prior to Bridges to Prosperity’s construction of the Marenge Bridge, community members had to find alternative crossing points further upstream. This significantly increased travel time and made the journey daunting in the mountainous region. Community members carried food and walked for hours along the river to reach the main road to Kigali to go to the market or attend school.

After the installation of the new trail bridge, the distance and travel to the markets and schools has been reduced by a minimum of 50%. And it all comes with new economic opportunities thanks to this seemingly simple yet vital infrastructure.