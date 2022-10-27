With an ever-changing number of employees and interns, managing software subscriptions has become more and more costly for Bolton & Menk. However, Mark Schulz, Director of CAD Operations, uses the company's growing and shifting numbers to think critically about how they can maximize their cost savings with Autodesk.

At Bolton & Menk, Mark Schulz currently leads the budgeting, purchasing, and implementation for 500+ Autodesk users. With 175 Autodesk network licenses initially, the company took advantage of the Transition to Named User program to purchase 350 named-user subscriptions. After delegating the subscriptions to frequent users and removing access to inactive users, they still had about 75 users who needed occasional access to the AEC Collection. They struggled to find a reasonable solution for their occasional users, not finding it cost-effective to pay $3270 per user/year, amounting to over $188k in additional software expenses for users who only needed access a couple of hours a week.