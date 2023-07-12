ASTON UNIVERSITY ENGINEERING ACADEMY

Student Leo Farrell first encountered Fusion 360 when he began at AUEA and has made great progress in his first year. “For the first three months I found the software slightly difficult, and then all of a sudden it just clicked,” he says, “and I raced through the assignments.”

One of those assignments was a lighting design for the school where the teacher was the client and conducted frequent client meetings with Farrell to provide preferences and feedback. Also, in addition to his coursework, Farrell loves to use Fusion 360 on his own time for his own projects, such as a working lock that he created after tearing apart other locks and measuring and analyzing the parts.

But for a career, Farrell is leaning toward jewelry design. He’s already created some ring designs and casting mold designs, for which his favorite Fusion 360 features are the rendering and simulation, because they give him a photorealistic view of a project, as well as a good idea of whether the fabrication will work before going through with 3D printing.