AmSafe® is the world’s leading provider of safety restraint products for the aerospace and defense industries. They provide over 90% of all aviation passenger seatbelts worldwide, supporting every seat manufacturer, airframe manufacturer and airline. Before implementing a PLM tool, AmSafe’s product information was scattered across various portals, all manually managed, and required extra time to gather critical data. With Fusion Manage, they now manage all their documents and information in one secure, easily accessible place.